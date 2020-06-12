Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





Over 412,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed 412,926 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, based on official sources.

Some 7,294,130 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 112,402 deaths, followed by Britain with 41,128, Brazil with 38,406, Italy with 34,114 and France with 29,139 fatalities.

Spike in Moscow deaths

Health authorities in Russia's capital say a total of 15,713 people died in May, 5,715 more than during the same month last year.

Job losses loom in France

France will lose 800,000 jobs in the coming months because of the economic crisis provoked by the pandemic, says Economy Minister Bruno Le Marie.

Global economy

The OECD says the global economy will contract at least six percent this year and in the case of a second wave it warns economic output could shrink by as much as 7.6 percent.

Europe's external borders

The European Commission will recommend EU member states begin to reopen their external frontiers to travellers from outside the bloc from July 1, diplomatic chief Josep Borrell says.

Germany wary

Germany announces it is extending its travel ban for countries outside the European Union until August 31, in a blow to top summer destinations like Turkey.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the decision applies to countries outside the EU and the no-passport Schengen zone.

Japan's record virus budget

Japan's powerful lower house of parliament approves an emergency budget worth nearly $300 billion, doubling the scale of measures to pep up the world's third-biggest economy after the pandemic tipped it into recession. -AFP















PARIS, June 11: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.Over 412,000 deathsThe pandemic has killed 412,926 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, based on official sources.Some 7,294,130 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.The United States is the worst-hit country with 112,402 deaths, followed by Britain with 41,128, Brazil with 38,406, Italy with 34,114 and France with 29,139 fatalities.Spike in Moscow deathsHealth authorities in Russia's capital say a total of 15,713 people died in May, 5,715 more than during the same month last year.Job losses loom in FranceFrance will lose 800,000 jobs in the coming months because of the economic crisis provoked by the pandemic, says Economy Minister Bruno Le Marie.Global economyThe OECD says the global economy will contract at least six percent this year and in the case of a second wave it warns economic output could shrink by as much as 7.6 percent.Europe's external bordersThe European Commission will recommend EU member states begin to reopen their external frontiers to travellers from outside the bloc from July 1, diplomatic chief Josep Borrell says.Germany waryGermany announces it is extending its travel ban for countries outside the European Union until August 31, in a blow to top summer destinations like Turkey.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the decision applies to countries outside the EU and the no-passport Schengen zone.Japan's record virus budgetJapan's powerful lower house of parliament approves an emergency budget worth nearly $300 billion, doubling the scale of measures to pep up the world's third-biggest economy after the pandemic tipped it into recession. -AFP