Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:43 PM
Dozens killed as south China hit by floods

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, June 11: Floods and mudslides in south China have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people and left dozens dead or missing, state media reported on Thursday.
The bad weather has wreaked havoc on popular tourist areas that had already been battered by months of travel restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak.
Torrential downpours unleashed floods and mudslides that caused nearly 230,000 people to be relocated and destroyed more than 1,300 houses, official state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management.
In southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, six people were reported dead and one missing, Xinhua said.
Streets were waterlogged in popular tourist destination Yangshuo, forcing residents and visitors to evacuate on bamboo rafts.
The local government said more than 1,000 hotels had been flooded and more than 30 tourist sites       damaged.    -AFP


