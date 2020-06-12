Malaysia says Rohingya boat tried to enter its waters





The boat is believed to have been at sea for three to four months and tried several times to enter the country's waters on Monday before giving up, Malaysian coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som told AFP.

The country has long been a favoured destination for the persecuted Muslim minority from mostly Buddhist Myanmar, with thousands undertaking perilous sea crossings each year.

They usually travel from Myanmar or Bangladesh, where many live in squalid refugee camps, but Malaysia has strengthened maritime patrols in recent months over fears the refugees could be carrying the virus. Up to 300 Rohingya were on board the latest vessel, Zubil said.

"The presence of navy ships, coastguard vessels and police boats at sea discouraged the migrant boat from entering our waters," Zubil said, adding the vessel was last spotted in Thai waters not far from Malaysia.

They were originally part of another group of 269 Rohingya that was allowed to land in northwest Malaysia on Monday after officials discovered their boat was too badly damaged to be turned back. -AFP















KUALA LUMPUR, June 11: A boat carrying hundreds of Rohingya tried to land in Malaysia this week but turned back after spotting patrol vessels seeking to stop the entry of migrants over coronavirus fears, an official said on Thursday.The boat is believed to have been at sea for three to four months and tried several times to enter the country's waters on Monday before giving up, Malaysian coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som told AFP.The country has long been a favoured destination for the persecuted Muslim minority from mostly Buddhist Myanmar, with thousands undertaking perilous sea crossings each year.They usually travel from Myanmar or Bangladesh, where many live in squalid refugee camps, but Malaysia has strengthened maritime patrols in recent months over fears the refugees could be carrying the virus. Up to 300 Rohingya were on board the latest vessel, Zubil said."The presence of navy ships, coastguard vessels and police boats at sea discouraged the migrant boat from entering our waters," Zubil said, adding the vessel was last spotted in Thai waters not far from Malaysia.They were originally part of another group of 269 Rohingya that was allowed to land in northwest Malaysia on Monday after officials discovered their boat was too badly damaged to be turned back. -AFP