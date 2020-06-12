

Philonise Floyd (C), brother of George Floyd, accompanied by Benjamin Crump (R), Floyd family attorney and others rally outside of St. Johns's Episcopal Church near the White House, to protest police brutality and racism, on June 10 in Washington, DC. photo : AFP

One day after burying his brother in Houston, Philonise Floyd appeared in person before a House hearing, where he described the anguish of watching a viral video of George's death and demanded lawmakers act to fix law enforcement problems including systemic racism.

"I'm here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain," the younger Floyd said.

"I can't tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch... your big brother, who you looked up to your whole entire life, die -- die begging for his mom," he said.

"He didn't deserve to die over $20," he said, referring to his brother's alleged effort to use a counterfeit bill before his arrest.

"I'm asking you: is that what a black man is worth, $20?" Floyd asked. "This is 2020. Enough is enough."

Floyd, who wore an anti-virus mask bearing an image of his brother, wiped his forehead and fought back tears as he implored lawmakers to "listen to the call" he and protesters were making for justice.

"Maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death will not be in vain."

After the hearing, fist raised, he joined demonstrators on the streets outside the White House demanding justice and police reforms. -AFP

















Floyd's brother tells US CongressWASHINGTON, June 11: The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, made an emotional plea on Wednesday to the US Congress to "stop the pain" and pass reforms that make officers accountable for brutality.One day after burying his brother in Houston, Philonise Floyd appeared in person before a House hearing, where he described the anguish of watching a viral video of George's death and demanded lawmakers act to fix law enforcement problems including systemic racism."I'm here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain," the younger Floyd said."I can't tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch... your big brother, who you looked up to your whole entire life, die -- die begging for his mom," he said."He didn't deserve to die over $20," he said, referring to his brother's alleged effort to use a counterfeit bill before his arrest."I'm asking you: is that what a black man is worth, $20?" Floyd asked. "This is 2020. Enough is enough."Floyd, who wore an anti-virus mask bearing an image of his brother, wiped his forehead and fought back tears as he implored lawmakers to "listen to the call" he and protesters were making for justice."Maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death will not be in vain."After the hearing, fist raised, he joined demonstrators on the streets outside the White House demanding justice and police reforms. -AFP