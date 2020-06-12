Trump nixes idea of renaming US bases honouring Confederate heroes





"These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom," Trump said in a tweet.

"My Administration will not even consider renaming these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with," he wrote.

The importance given by Trump to keeping installations like Fort Bragg in North Carolina -- America's largest military base -- as they are was underlined by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reading out the tweet and giving printed copies of it to reporters.

She called the push for change an "absolute non-starter."

Ten bases honouring generals from the secessionist South, which lost the Civil War and its struggle to preserve slavery, are in the spotlight. Other sites include Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Benning in Georgia.

Anger from anti-racism protesters has also focused on statues of southern Civil War heroes, the Confederate flag and statues of explorer Christopher Columbus, who opened the Americas to European settlement.

Meanwhile House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Wednesday for removal of 11 Confederate statues from the US Capitol, part of a nationwide push to dismantle such memorials after a black man's killing in police custody sparked mass anti-racism protests.

"Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals" of American democracy and freedom, the top Democrat in Congress wrote to a bipartisan committee.

"Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage," Pelosi added. "They must be removed."

Some of the statues of men who led or participated in a failed secession against the United States during the Civil War are featured prominently in the Capitol.

They include the bronze figure of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America, and the marble statue of Alexander Stephens, who served as the Confederacy's vice president. -AFP

















WASHINGTON, June 11: US military bases honouring Civil War Confederate leaders will not be renamed, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, pushing back on pressure to rid public places of monuments glorifying the once pro-slavery South."These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom," Trump said in a tweet."My Administration will not even consider renaming these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with," he wrote.The importance given by Trump to keeping installations like Fort Bragg in North Carolina -- America's largest military base -- as they are was underlined by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reading out the tweet and giving printed copies of it to reporters.She called the push for change an "absolute non-starter."Ten bases honouring generals from the secessionist South, which lost the Civil War and its struggle to preserve slavery, are in the spotlight. Other sites include Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Benning in Georgia.Anger from anti-racism protesters has also focused on statues of southern Civil War heroes, the Confederate flag and statues of explorer Christopher Columbus, who opened the Americas to European settlement.Meanwhile House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Wednesday for removal of 11 Confederate statues from the US Capitol, part of a nationwide push to dismantle such memorials after a black man's killing in police custody sparked mass anti-racism protests."Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals" of American democracy and freedom, the top Democrat in Congress wrote to a bipartisan committee."Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage," Pelosi added. "They must be removed."Some of the statues of men who led or participated in a failed secession against the United States during the Civil War are featured prominently in the Capitol.They include the bronze figure of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America, and the marble statue of Alexander Stephens, who served as the Confederacy's vice president. -AFP