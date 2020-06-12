US faces 200,000 deaths in September: Expert





Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard's Global Health Institute, told CNN in an interview on Wednesday that without drastic action, the number of US deaths would march on.

"Even if we don't have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it's reasonable to expect that we're going to hit 200,000 deaths sometime during the month of September," Jha said. "And that's just through September. The pandemic won't be over in September."

Jha added: "I'm really worried about where we're going to be in the weeks and months ahead."

Total US coronavirus-related deaths totalled 112,754 on Wednesday, the most in the world. Jha said that was directly tied to the fact the United States was the only major country to reopen without getting its case growth to a controlled level - a rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus remaining at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

He said the deaths were not "something we have to be fated with" and could be prevented by ramping up testing and contact tracing, strict social distancing and widespread use of masks.

Several US states have seen coronavirus cases jump in recent days, causing great concern among Jha and other experts who say authorities are loosening restrictions too early.

New Mexico, Utah, and Utah each saw its number of cases rise by 40% for the week ended Sunday, according to a Reuters analysis. Florida and Arkansas are other hot spots. -REUTERS















