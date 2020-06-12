Political parties except AL term budget traditional





Hasanul Haq Inu, President of a faction of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, told the Daily Observer, "The Finance Minister inn his FY2020-21 budget has failed to show the guts to identify special areas for providing special allocations and proposed an usual budget in this crisis period. He couldn't come out of tradition."

"Allocation has been enhanced in all sectors including the health services. But, setting aside 5 per cent allocation of the total budget for ensuring universal health services has been ignored as always. If good governance is not assured in health sector then no amount of allocation will work," he added.

The JSD leader also said, "The real scenario of social safety measures have been revealed in the corona period. Twenty million people have become jobless and are suffering for survival. There is no direction in the budget to stimulate the rural economy."

"There are a lot of canals and swamps under the Ministry for Water and Ministry for Fisheries and Livestock. If a special allocation was made in this sector to reform these canals and swamps jobs could have been created for the people to survive during the crisis period," he added.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of Bangladesh's (CPB) General Secretary Shah Alam said that more allocation should have been made in the agriculture sector.

He said, "The government said the budget is for reviving the economy in this corona period. But instead of spending money in controlling Covid-19 the government has given up everything in the name of God. People were forced to join jobs despite high health risks. So, we can see the government's actual attitude towards reviving the economy."

"If the allocation to agriculture is increased, it comes back ten times. But, the more allocation to development and industrial sectors will be flight of capital. The government cannot come out of its traditional thinking," he added.









Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the proposed budget will turn the crisis period created by the Covid-19 pandemic into a possibility.

Quader, also the Minster for Road Transport and Bridges, said this in an instant reaction from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad via video conference.

He said, "The budget has been made in a different reality and different global perspective. This budget is the document of aspiration for making the corona crisis period into a possibility."

