Budget allocates more money for marginal people





Finance Minster also revealed that the government will sort out about 100 Upazila which are more poverty- prone and will be brought under this scheme across the country.

"All the poor elderly people from these upazilas will receive the allowance following the policy," he said during disclosing budget in parliament. A total of 5 lakh beneficiaries will be included under this scheme that will cost extra Tk. 300 crore.

He also noted that they will provide allowance to the all widows and destitute women from the most poverty prone upazilas by including about 3, 50,000 widows and destitute women, which will involve Tk. 210 crore.

Referring to the total number of physically challenged people under the last survey of identifying physically challenged people across the country, he said that about 18 lakh differently able people ( Including currently including new 2 lakh and 55 thousand) will receive allowance, which will cost extra 229 crore and 50 lakh, he added.



















