Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:42 PM
Several money whitening schemes proposed

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The budget for FY 2020-21 has proposed several provisions that will allow people to whiten black money without any question.
Taxpayers will also be able to make any disclosure of undisclosed cash, bank deposits, savings certificates, shares, bonds or any other securities on paying taxes at a rate of 10 percent, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in his budget speech. It also proposes to allow the disclosure of "any undisclosed house property including land, building, flat, and apartment" on paying a certain amount of tax.
Untaxed money can be invested in the stock market by paying only 10 percent, "subject to satisfying certain conditions including a lock-in period of three years, and no other authority including the income tax authority will raise any question in this regard," says the proposed budget for the next fiscal.


