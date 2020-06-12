Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:42 PM
Power, energy sector to get fillip

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Special Correspondent

The government has allocated Tk 26,758 crore in the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 for the development of country's power and energy sector placed in the Jatiya Sangsad by Finance Ministry AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday.   
Announcing the allocation, the Finance Minister said the government with its firm commitment to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply in the Mujib Centenary, together with "Sheikh Hasina's commitment to extend electricity to all households," has been relentless in facilitating a coordinated development in power generation, transmission and distribution.
The allocation was reduced by Tk 1,293 in the coming fiscal as the sector had received allocation of Tk 28,051 crore in outgoing fiscal of 2019-20. Of the allocation in fiscal 2020-21, the Power Division received Tk 24,853.30 crore while the Energy and Mineral Resources Division got Tk 1,905.29 crore.
The Power Division has proposed to have a total outlay of development budget of Tk 27,597.73 crore of which Tk 24,803.93 crore will come from the Finance Ministry as budget allocation while ECA-financing is Tk 1,837 crore (foreign loan), and the Power Division itself will finance Tk 955.84 crore, Power Division sources said.
The Energy and Mineral Resources Division will have the total budget of Tk 3,138.65 crore of which the allocation from the Finance Ministry is Tk 1,835.72 crore, while Tk 260.29 crore from Gas Development Fund (GDF), and Tk 1,042.74 crore from self financing from the Energy Division.
According to him the Power Division has taken up a plan to implement 93 projects and the Energy Division plans to implement 24 projects in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
 As part of the Mega Plan to generate 60,000 MW by 2041, the Finance Minister said, the government has already been able to enhance the electricity generation capacity to 24,000 MW including captive and renewable energy, extend the electricity facility to 96 per cent of our population, and raise the per capita electricity generation to 510 kilowatt-hour.
Currently, 48 power plants with a combined generation capacity of 16,875 MW are under construction, and the signing of agreements for construction of 12 power plants with a generation capacity of 2,785 MW was under process.
Further, the tendering processes for 6 power plants with a generation capacity of 650 MW is underway, he said, adding, "We have also taken up plans to construct 16 more power plants with a generation capacity of 19,100 MW in the near future."


