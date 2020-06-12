Seven mega projects get Tk 34,266cr in budget





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed the allocation in the budget to implement those fast-track projects to accelerate the overall economy.

The Finance Minister presented the Budget 2020-21 in parliament with the presence of Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The mega projects are Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Padma Bridge Rail link, Dohazari-Cox's Bazar-Gundum Rail Line, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Matarbari Power Plant, Metro Rail and Payra Deep Sea Port.

According to budget document, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project got the highest allocation of Tk15, 691 crore while the Payra Deep Sea Port Project the lowest Tk350 crore.

Besides, the construction of single line dual gauge rail track from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu then Ghumdum near Myanmar got an allocation of Tk1, 500 crore, Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project Tk5, 000 crore, Metro Rail (MRT Line 6) Project Tk4, 370 crore, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Tk3, 685 crore and Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Plant Project Tk3,670 crore.

Of the total ADP of Tk205, 145 crore, Tk134, 643 crore will come from internal sources while Tk70, 502 from foreign sources, he said.

















