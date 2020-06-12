60pc rise in excise duty on bank accounts  

The government on Thursday proposed to increase excise duty on bank accounts with a significant balances to increase revenue collection and pave the way to recover the economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed a massive hike in excise duty on bank accounts with a balances of more than Tk5 crore.

In case of a balance of over Tk 1 crore but less than Tk 5 crore, the duty was proposed to increase from Tk 12,000 to Tk 15,000. The excise duty on bank accounts with balances over Tk 10 lakh but less than Tk 1 crore was proposed to increase to Tk 3,000 from the existing Tk 2,500. However, excise duty on accounts with balances less than Tk 10 lakh was proposed to keep unchanged.









