Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:42 PM
60pc rise in excise duty on bank accounts  

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The government on Thursday proposed to increase excise duty on bank accounts with a significant balances to increase revenue collection and pave the way to recover the economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed a massive hike in excise duty on bank accounts with a balances of more than Tk5 crore.
In case of a balance of over Tk 1 crore but less than Tk 5 crore, the duty was proposed to increase from Tk 12,000 to Tk 15,000. The excise duty on bank accounts with balances over Tk 10 lakh but less than Tk 1 crore was proposed to increase to Tk 3,000 from the existing Tk 2,500. However, excise duty on accounts with balances less than Tk 10 lakh was proposed to keep unchanged.  


