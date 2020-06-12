ManC to learn fate on European ban in July





City were banned by UEFA and handed a 30 million euro ($34 million, £27 million) fine for allegedly overstating sponsorship revenue to hide that they had not complied with financial fair play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016.

The reigning English champions have steadfastly refuted UEFA's allegations.

A three-day hearing on the case was held via videoconference due to coronavirus restrictions.

"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance," CAS said in a statement. "At the end of the hearing, both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure." -AFP

























