Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:41 PM
latest
Home Sports

ManC to learn fate on European ban in July

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LAUSANNE, JUNE 11: Manchester City will learn whether their appeal against a two-season ban from European competition has been successful "during the first half of July", the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Wednesday.
City were banned by UEFA and handed a 30 million euro ($34 million, £27 million) fine for allegedly overstating sponsorship revenue to hide that they had not complied with financial fair play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016.
The reigning English champions have steadfastly refuted UEFA's allegations.
A three-day hearing on the case was held via videoconference due to coronavirus restrictions.
"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance," CAS said in a statement. "At the end of the hearing, both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more face masks for subs as Bundesliga eases hygiene measures
Silent night as La Liga restarts with Seville derby
ManC to learn fate on European ban in July
Olympic athletes must explore 'dignified' protest: Bach
Tokyo Olympics organisers want to simplify Games: Bach to AFP
Lewandowski fires weary Bayern into German Cup final in double bid
Aussie Rules teams take a knee as virus-hit season resumes
Talent will be lost if the ball and pitch dimensions are changed in women's cricket : Diana Edulji


Latest News
India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Missing FF's body recovered in Satkhira
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Satkhira
Malaysia pulls out of Hajj pilgrimage this year
Journalist Nannu receives severe burn injury
Bandarban DC contracts coronavirus
62 fined in Rajshahi for defying health guidelines
India 4th worst virus hit nation; Cases reach over 297,000
A surreal budget day in parliament
Most Read News
ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July
Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
37 more deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Is a water war imminent?
Tk 5.68 trillion budget to achieve smooth economic recovery
Secularism in contemporary era
Desired job, reality and decision making
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft