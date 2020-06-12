Aussie Rules teams take a knee as virus-hit season resumes





The entire Collingwood and Richmond teams, along with match officials, knelt in the centre of the cavernous -- and eerily empty -- Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the first game in almost three months.

Both sides wore black t-shirts for their warm-up in support of the worldwide cause against systemic racism, which has gained huge traction in the wake of the shocking death of George Floyd in the United States.

Aussie Rules -- played with a distinctive oval ball, similar to Ireland's Gaelic football -- boosts dozens of indigenous stars and players' association boss Paul Marsh said he hoped the moment would help educate people.

"We encourage the community to support the players by investing in building a greater understanding of the issues that have led to them taking this action," he said.

"Unfortunately, racism still plagues our community and we hope this moment helps to better educate as well as making it clear to all that discrimination in any form is completely unacceptable."









The sport has been blighted in the past by racism. In 2017, a fan accused of abusing indigenous player Eddie Betts was banned. The same player also had a banana thrown at him. -AFP





