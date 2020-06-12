



cricket.

Sophie Devine, the captain of the New Zealand team has recommended the use of a smaller and lighter ball in the women's matches to encourage attacking cricket.

"Right from the inception we played with a 5 oz ball while the men played with 5 1/2 oz ball. There is no need to play with a smaller ball. The actual talent will be lost", Edulji, who played 20 Tests and 34 ODIs, speaking exclusively said.

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler Diana also is not in favor of reducing the pitch size from 22 years.

Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues has suggested that using a pitch shorter than 22 yards could help to attract more fans to the women's game.

"Shortening the pitch is also not a good idea. The players should improve on their talent and strength to make the game interesting. We should not tamper with the basics", she added further.

Shortening the pitch in women's games has not received enough support, according to Ian Fraser, the Lord's Indoor Cricket Centre Manager.

"There have been discussions about shortening the pitch length for women's cricket, but there has not yet been enough support to necessitate a Law change", speaking exclusively, he said.

Dimensions of a cricket ball is the only difference the MCC has in its Laws of the game.

"This is the only alteration in the Laws for women's cricket, although there may be differences in the playing regulations for women's cricket at certain levels.

Again, playing regulations could be used to trial a shortening of the pitch for women's cricket, which would later be put into Law if it is successful", he further added.















