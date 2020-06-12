

Tk 1,478.93 crore proposed budget for development of Youth and Sports

"I propose an allocation of Tk 1,478 crore 93 lacs in the next year's budget for the development of youths and sports," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said today (Thursday) while placing the budget for the next financial year.

In the proposed budget Taka 233 crore 29 lacs has been allocated for development work while 1245 crore 64 lacs was allocated for operating issues.

Finance Minister in his speech said the government is playing an important role in the development of national wide infrastructure for sports and culture to organize different types of competitions and events. -BSS



















