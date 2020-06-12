Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:40 PM
Countryside

People of some areas of Amphan-affected Khulna get safe drinking water

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

People of some areas of Amphan-affected Khulna get safe drinking water

People of some areas of Amphan-affected Khulna get safe drinking water

KHULNA, June 11: Government has provided water tanks, mobile water treatment plants, water-purifying tablets and other equipment to the  Amphan affected coastal people to mitigate their safe drinking water, said an official of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) on Wednesday.
As part of the initiative, Department of Khulna PHED has distributed 238 water tanks with 3,000-liter water containing capacity, four mobile water treatment plants, 1.30 lakh water purifying tablets and other equipment to over one lakh people of badly cyclone affected 32 villages under four unions in Koyra Upazila of of the district.
"The department has already elevated 600 tube-wells from the ground water level and examined over 200 for useful safe drinking water for the saline prone Koyra people," the official said.




Koyra Upazila PHED Engineer Prashanta Kumar Paul told this correspondent that a total of four teams are being worked at the affected area as over 1,200 tube-wells and around 50 ponds went under saline water during the super cyclone Amphan.
"We take the initiative after Amphan to reach safe drinking water at the doorstep for the affected people. We also reached the water purifying 1.30 lakh tablets to them immediately post Amphan through UP chairman and UP members to avoid scarcity of safe drinking water," he said.
Besides, 20,000 water jars, hygiene kit box for 525 families and other water equipment have already been distributed in the last 22 days, he said, adding that four mobile water treatment plants are delivering the drinking water in the area to mitigate their emergency daily demand.
When contacted, parliament member of Khulna-6 Aktaruzzaman Babu informed the government will soon distribute more tube-wells, rain water reserving tanks and other safe drinking water equipment and will excavate ponds to mitigate drinking water demand of Amphan affected coastal people. 



« PreviousNext »

