Five killed in clashes in three districts





JHENIDAH: A youth has been killed in a clash between two groups of villagers in the municipal area.

Deceased Farruq, son of Golam Nabi, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday morning where he had been undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Jhenidah Police Station Mizanur Rahman said a clash ensued between two groups of Awami League in the area on Wednesday evening, leaving at least 20 injured.

They were admitted to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital. Of them, two were shifted to Dhaka following deterioration of their condition. Jhenidah Municipality Ward No. 8 Commissioner Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident.

NARAIL: Three persons including an uncle and his nephew were killed and 20 others injured in a clash between two groups in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Moktar Mollah, 60, son of late Mazed Mollah, Aminur Rahman Habib Mollah, 50, son of Montaj Mollah, and Rafiqul Mollah, son of Saifur Mollah. All of them were the residents of Gandob Village.

Local sources said the district council members Biplob and Miraz Mollah had long been at loggerhead over establishing supremacy in the area.

As a sequel, supporters of Biplob and Miraz locked in the clash in Gandob Village at around 3am, leaving 23 people from both groups injured.

The injured were taken to different hospitals where the three followers of Miraz Mollah declared dead.

Superintend of Police Jasim Uddin said additional police have been deployed in the area to fend off further violence.

BOGURA: A garment worker has been killed in a clash between two groups in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Wednesday over land dispute.

Deceased Abu Raihan, 20, was a worker of a garment factory in Dhaka. He was the son of Mizanur Rahman Akanda, a resident of Purba Sujaitpur Village in the upazila.

However, police detained three persons in this connection. The arrested persons are: Md Abul Kalam Mandal, 55, Md Fatu Manik, 62, and Md Mahbub Hossain, 45.

Local sources said the deceased's father Mizanur have long been at loggerheads with neighbour Masud Rana over the ownership of a piece of land. A village arbitration meeting was being held on Tuesday night to resolve the dispute. But, the both groups locked into a quarrel during the meeting that, later, turned into a clash.

Raihan received severe injuries in the clash and was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

He died at the SZMCH at around 8:30am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Bogura Police Qudrat-e- Khuda confirmed the incident.

























