Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:40 PM
Five nabbed with drugs in four dists

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Five persons were arrested with drugs in four districts- Lalmonirhat, Satkhira, Natore and Gopalganj, in two days.
LALMONIRHAT: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) detained two persons along with 21 kg of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon. Detained persons are Nur Alam, 35, and Shafiqul Islam, 32, residents of Khocabari Village in Sadar Upazila.
On information, a team of the DNC conducted a drive in Nayarhat Purbo Saptana area and detained them with hemp, said District DNC Deputy Director Abu Zafar.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Lalmonirhat Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.
SATKHIRA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with one kg of hemp in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Detained Faruk Hossain, 32, is the resident of Kankdanga Village in the upazila.
On information, a team of RAB led by Satkhira Camp Captain Senior Additional Superintend of Police Md Bazlur Rashid conducted a drive in the village at around 8:15 pm, and detained him with the hemp.
A case under Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Kalaroa PS in this connection.
NATORE: Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a youth with 35 bottles of phensedyl from Jangli Bottala area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Joy Sarker, son of Afil Sarker of Katakhali area in Rajshahi.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of DB Police Anarul Islam said, on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Jangli Bottala area at night and arrested Joy with phensedyl.
Police also seized a motor-bike during the drive.  Joy confessed his involvedness in drug trading during primary interrogation, the OC added.  
GOPALGANJ: Police detained a man along with yaba tablets in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Detained Soikat Mridha, 25, is the resident of Pakharpar Village in the upazila.
Kotalipara PS OC Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said Soikat was detained with seven yaba tablets in Mukarbari area at night.


