Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:40 PM
Three die with corona symptoms in two dists

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a municipal councillor died with coronavirus symptoms in two districts- Kurigram and Noakhali, in two days.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Kutirgram area under Raniganj Union in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Shafiqul Islam, 42, was the son of Nasir Mia of the same area.
Local sources said Shafiqul came to Chilmari from Narayanganj with cold and fever about a week ago. He was under home quarantine since then.
He died in the morning.
Raniganj Union Parishad Chairman Manzurul Islam Manzu said no one from Chilmari Upazila Health Complex came to collect Shafiqul's blood sample earlier, though they informed about it several times.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Aminul Islam said the blood sample of the deceased and his family members were collected.  
Upazila Nirbahi Officer A W M Raihan Shah confirmed the incident.  
NOAKHALI: Two persons including a municipal councillor died of coronavirus in the district in two days.
 A councillor of Kabirhat Municipality in the district died of coronavirus infection on Thursday.
Deceased Anwar Hossain, 39, a resident of Jainatpur Village under the municipality, breathed his last at his house at around 8am.
Kabirhat Municipal Mayor Zahirul Haque Raihan confirmed the matter.
Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex Residential Medical Officer Dr Fazlul Haque Baker said Anwar Hossain's sample was collected on June 3 as he had been suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms.
The report which came on Wednesday found him positive for the virus.
Later, he died in the morning, said Dr Fazlul.
Meanwhile, a total of 83 people were infected with the deadly virus in the upazila while 53 people recovered from the virus and one person died from the infection, he added.    
On the other hand, a village doctor of Senbag Upazila in the district died of novel coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Monirul Islam Manik, 35, was a resident of Idilpur Village in the upazila.
He was diagnosed with the deadly virus on June 6. After that, he was under home quarantine. The doctor was taken to Noakhali General Hospital following deterioration of his condition.
He was, later, shifted to a hospital in Dhaka where Monirul Islam breathed his last at around 9am.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Matiur Rahman confirmed the incident.


