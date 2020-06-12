Video
Friday, 12 June, 2020, 2:40 PM
Outbreak of lumpy skin disease makes cattle rearers panicked

Published : Friday, 12 June, 2020
Our Correspondent

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, June 11: A cattle disease, lumpy skin disease (LSD), has appeared in an outbreak manner at Ulipur Upazila of the district recently.
Already several hundred cows have been affected by the disease.
It has created concern among the cattle rearers and the marginal growers in the locality.
In the absence of vaccine or medicine for the disease, the disease is spreading from cow to cow. A number of cows have already died of the LSD.
Upazila Livestock Department advised the farmers to be aware of it but not to be panicked.
The LSD is being carried by mosquitoes or flies. It causes injurious swelling on the body of the cows.
Because of the disease, the cows suffer from fever; they avoid food; larva gets released from their mouths. Drinking the milk of the infected cows, the calves are very likely to be affected.
Additionally, the virus can be spread through injection syringes applied in the cows and the clothes of the rearing men.
It has been alleged the penicillin applied for the disease is selling at an exorbitant price due to its crisis. In this case, safety axon antibiotic is being applied which is also costly, livestock officials said.
Farmer Rostam Ali of Ramdas Dhariram Village of the upazila said he has fallen into difficulty with his animals. His one cow and 3 female calves have been infected by the LSD. One of the calves has died.
Upazila Livestock Officer and Veterinary Surgeon Tanveer Zahan said as the virus gets spread through mosquitoes, farmers are being advised to separate the infected cows, keep their sheds dry and use mosquito nets.


