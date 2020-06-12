

New body of Faridpur Press Association formed

Executive Editor and Publisher of Dainik Nagarik Dabi Haider Khan presided over the meeting.









FPA Vice-Presidents SM Akash (Amader Notun Somoy), KM Sayeed Hasan (Dainik Amader Orthoniti), Rabiul Hasan Razib (Dainik Ajker Saradesh); General Secretary (GS) Aminul Islam Babu (The Daily Observer); Joint GSs SM Lenin (Dainik Ekal), AK Rafique Uddin Ahmed Dipu (Amar Sangbad); and Organising Secretary Yakub Ali Tuhin (Dainik Sandhyabani), among others, were present at the meeting.

After the function, the committee members of the FPA met Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarker, Superintend of Police (SP) Alimuzzaman BPM, Faridpur Municipal Mayor Sheikh Mahtab Ali Methu, Additional SP (Sadar Circle) Rashedul Islam and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Masum Reza, and sought their co-operation to promote justice in the district.



