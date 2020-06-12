192 more people contract coronavirus in six districts





BOGURA: Some 82 people have been infected with coronavirus in Bogura district in last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 1,037.

Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

Samples of 258 people were collected in last 24 hours and sent to corona labs at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and TMSS Medical College Hospital.

Of them, 82 persons tested positive for the virus, said Mostafezur.

However, 37 people have returned home after recovery from the virus, the deputy CS added.

NOAKHALI: At least 32 more people including a police official have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the district.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 1,101.

Of the newly-infected people, 22 are residents in Sadar Upazila while six in Subarnachar and three from Kabirhat Upazila.

Corona Focal Person Dr Nilila Yasmin confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Alamgir said Additional SP Kazi Md Abdur Rahim has been suffering from fever for several days.

His sample was collected on Monday and sent to a corona lab.

The report which came on Tuesday night found him positive for the virus, said SP Alamgir.

Abdur Rahim has been in isolation at his residence and his condition is now well, the SP added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Seven more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 319.

Of the infected persons, two are inhabitants of Mograpara Union while two others from Pirojpur Union in the upazila.

Samples of 55 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, seven persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.

However, 123 people have returned home after recovery from the virus, while 14 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.

FARIDPUR: Some 48 more people including seven policemen and three bankers have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Faridpur SP Md Alimuzzaman confirmed the incident.

Of the newly infected, 10 are women and 38 men.

Meanwhile, nine persons died of coronavirus here where three of them were freedom fighters.

So far, 555 people contracted coronavirus in the district.

SIRAJGANJ: Sixteen more people including two physicians tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.

CS Office Statistician Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 94 samples were tested in PCR lab at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College Hospital and 16 found coronavirus positive, said CS Dr Jahidul Islam.

So far, 156 tested positive for coronavirus in the district and 16 of them recovered while two died.

FENI: Seven more persons tested coronavirus positive in the district, taking the total number 320.

CS Dr Sazzad Hossain confirmed the information.

Among the newly infected cases, two persons died earlier.

So far, nine persons died of the deadly virus here, said CS Office Medical Officer Dr Md Sharfuddin Mahmud.









Till now, 68 people recovered from coronavirus in the district.





