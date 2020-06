KURIGRAM, June 11: A youth was electrocuted in Belgachha Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Manik Mia, 30, and son of Nawab Ali of Kale Bangri Para Village under the Sadar Upazila. According to his family sources, Manik electrocuted by an electricity wire hanging over his house-gate and died on the spot.