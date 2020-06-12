|
Three killed in road mishaps in two districts
Three persons were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Madaripur and Naogaon, in two days.
MADARIPUR: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as Sohel Munshi, 38, and Selim Khalifa, 45, from Sadar Upazila.
Eyewitnesses said a Nosimon (local vehicle) hit hard a LP gas-laden truck from behind in Shimultala area at around 5am, leaving the Nosimon driver and a passenger dead and another injured.
Mostafapur Highway Camp In-Charge Dween Mohammad confirmed the incident.
SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Selim, a resident of Atapara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a sand-laden tractor plunged into a roadside ditch in Madhoil area in the morning, leaving Selim dead on the spot.
The body was sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.