Three killed in road mishaps in two districts





MADARIPUR: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Munshi, 38, and Selim Khalifa, 45, from Sadar Upazila.

Eyewitnesses said a Nosimon (local vehicle) hit hard a LP gas-laden truck from behind in Shimultala area at around 5am, leaving the Nosimon driver and a passenger dead and another injured.

Mostafapur Highway Camp In-Charge Dween Mohammad confirmed the incident.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Selim, a resident of Atapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a sand-laden tractor plunged into a roadside ditch in Madhoil area in the morning, leaving Selim dead on the spot.

The body was sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.















Three persons were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Madaripur and Naogaon, in two days.MADARIPUR: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased were identified as Sohel Munshi, 38, and Selim Khalifa, 45, from Sadar Upazila.Eyewitnesses said a Nosimon (local vehicle) hit hard a LP gas-laden truck from behind in Shimultala area at around 5am, leaving the Nosimon driver and a passenger dead and another injured.Mostafapur Highway Camp In-Charge Dween Mohammad confirmed the incident.SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Selim, a resident of Atapara Village in the upazila.Local sources said a sand-laden tractor plunged into a roadside ditch in Madhoil area in the morning, leaving Selim dead on the spot.The body was sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.