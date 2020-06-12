Four die from snakebite in three districts





PABNA: Two persons died from snakebite in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Hossain Khan, 12, son of Morshed Khan, a resident of Majdia Madrashapara Village in Ishwardi Upazila, and Rubia Khatun, 42, wife of Selim Hossain, a resident of Jagtala Village in Chatmohar Upazila.

A venomous snake bit Hossain Khan, a student of class eight, while he was operating his mobile phone set. He was rushed to Ishwardi Health Complex where he was referred to Pabna General Hospital. But he died on the way to Pabna.

Meanwhile, Rubia Khatun died from snake bite while cleaning floor of her house at night.

NAOGAON: A boy died from snakebite in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified Abdul Jalil, 15, son of Naeem Uddin, of Ambati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit on Abdul Jalil's ear at his home on Tuesday while he was sleeping. He died on the way to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Patnitala Police Station Parimal Chakrabarti confirmed the incident.

KUSHTIA: A newly married school teacher died from snake-bite while chatting with friends at Khoksa of the district on Sunday night.

He was identified as Sourab Kumar Sarkar, 25, and son of Shibir Sarkar of Kuthi Komlapur Village.

According to his family sources, he was gossiping with his friends sitting along the road of his village. At that time, a snake attacked his foot. On return home, he informed it to his mother.

With the deepening of the night, his condition started deteriorating. He was taken to Upazila Health Complex. Then he was transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. At 2am doctor declared him dead.



























Four persons died from snakebite in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Naogaon and Kushtia, recently.PABNA: Two persons died from snakebite in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday night.The deceased were identified as Hossain Khan, 12, son of Morshed Khan, a resident of Majdia Madrashapara Village in Ishwardi Upazila, and Rubia Khatun, 42, wife of Selim Hossain, a resident of Jagtala Village in Chatmohar Upazila.A venomous snake bit Hossain Khan, a student of class eight, while he was operating his mobile phone set. He was rushed to Ishwardi Health Complex where he was referred to Pabna General Hospital. But he died on the way to Pabna.Meanwhile, Rubia Khatun died from snake bite while cleaning floor of her house at night.NAOGAON: A boy died from snakebite in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified Abdul Jalil, 15, son of Naeem Uddin, of Ambati Village in the upazila.Local sources said a venomous snake bit on Abdul Jalil's ear at his home on Tuesday while he was sleeping. He died on the way to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex.Officer-in-Charge of Patnitala Police Station Parimal Chakrabarti confirmed the incident.KUSHTIA: A newly married school teacher died from snake-bite while chatting with friends at Khoksa of the district on Sunday night.He was identified as Sourab Kumar Sarkar, 25, and son of Shibir Sarkar of Kuthi Komlapur Village.According to his family sources, he was gossiping with his friends sitting along the road of his village. At that time, a snake attacked his foot. On return home, he informed it to his mother.With the deepening of the night, his condition started deteriorating. He was taken to Upazila Health Complex. Then he was transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. At 2am doctor declared him dead.