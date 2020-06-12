Two hijackers killed in mob-beating in Faridpur





The deceased hijackers were identified as Hiron, 35, and Akash, 38.

Injured Khokon Khandoker, 36, was admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. Police and local sources said a group of four hijackers rented a battery-run auto-rickshaw at noon. At one stage, they stabbed Kawsar Mandon, 20, the auto-rickshaw driver, in Ananda Bazar area, and hijacked the vehicle.

Hearing scream of Kawsar, locals rushed there and started beating the hijackers, leaving three of them severely injured. Another hijacker managed to flee the scene.

Being informed, police took them to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Later, Hiron and Akash died in the evening while undergoing treatment at the hospital.



















