Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:47 PM
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:41 AM  Count : 240
Observer Online Report

Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Popular Diagnostic Centre Limited managing director Dr Mostafizur Rahman's wife Mrs Tahera Akhter died of coronavirus infection on Wednesday evening.

Mrs Tahera Akhter was the chairman of the Popular Hospital.

Mrs Tahera Akhter died at about 7:30pm on Wednesday while underwent treatment at Dhanmondi Specialised Hospital (Inna Lillahe Wa Innahe Ilaihe Rajewn).

It was learnt that Mrs Tahera Akhter, who was also the chairman of Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd, had suffered a heart attack.

However, her condition was stable. As her condition deteriorated suddenly, she was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital where she died while underwent treatment.

When asked whether Mrs Tahera Akhter had died from coronavirus infection, the Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd authorities said she had been suffering from illness over the last couple of days.

Her namaj-e-janaza will be held at Baitul Aman Mosque in Dhnamondi after Zohr prayer on Thursday.





SZA

