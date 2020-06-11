Partex Furniture products available at Evaly

Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:20 AM  Count : 111
Observer Online News Desk

Partex Furniture products can be found at Evaly.com.bd, one of the top e-commerce based marketplaces in the country.

The products of this popular furniture brand of the nation will now be available at affordable prices and attractive offers at Evaly.

It was stated in a press release by Evaly on Wednesday (June 10).

It said Partex Furniture's various products, such as, beds, sofa sets, kitchen cabinets, doors, dining tables, industrial and office furniture products will be available at Evaly. To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has recently been signed at the head office of Partex Furniture at Tejgaon in Dhaka.

Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly and Sushil Chandra Ghosh, Chief Operating Officer of Partex Furniture Industries Limited (PFIL) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the agreement, Partex Furniture will sell a variety of products in Evaly as an approved online-based marketplace. And Partex Furniture will deliver the product to the buyers and provide them after-sales services.

The products will be 'live' in Evaly for the customers with attractive offers, the company said.

Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly, said, "We plan to launch Partex Furniture products live from June 13 if the overall situation in the country is normal. We are delighted to have this brand with Evaly, one of the top and customer favorite in the world of furniture. At the same time, they will be able to reach about 2.5 million registered customers through Evaly platform. On the other hand, to make the beginning of our new journey with Partex more attractive among the customers, there will be special offers on the product from Evaly.

On the other hand, Sushil Chandra Ghosh, Chief Operating Officer, PFIL, said Evaly has quickly and successfully created a buzz among the consumers as an online marketplace. During the Covid-19 Corona pandemic, Evaly has shown its commitment and its capabilities by delivering a wide range of products to the consumer level. "At the same time, we have realized the need for e-commerce. At such times it is important to make the best use of technology and online platforms to meet the needs of the customers and in that case we are happy to get Evaly as our partner. We hope that our customers will get all the great products and services through this joint venture."

The signing ceremony was attended by Sirajul Islam Rana, Head of Business, Ibrahim Swapan and Rahat Islam Raheen, Senior Business Development Officers at Evaly and Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Chief Information Officer, Tareq Aziz, Head of Marketing Communications at PFIL and Md. Jaben Hussein, acting business controller of Partex-Star Group, says a press release.

PR/SZA

