Budget documents to be available on websites

Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:46 PM
Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:04 AM  Count : 128
Observer Online News Desk

The budget documents for the next fiscal year (FY21) will be available on the website of the Finance Division – www.mof.gov.bd – once Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal places it in parliament on Thursday.

Anyone from home and abroad will be able to read and download the budget documents and also can give suggestions after filling up the feedback form, said a Finance Ministry press release.

It said their suggestions and recommendations will be considered.

In order to make the budget more participatory, the budget documents will also be available on the following websites – www.bangladesh.gov.bd,www.nbr-bd.org,www.plancomm.gov.bd,www.imed.gov.bd, www.bdpressinform.portal.gov.bd, www.pmo.gov.bd.

Meanwhile, the finance minister will hold a post-budget press conference through video conferencing on June 12.





SZA

