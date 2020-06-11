More than 4,000 C-19 samples in Ctg still untested





Over 3000 samples have been sent to IEDCR for testing as the local labs failed to do so, he said.

Tfhe Civil Surgeon hoped that they would get the reports within three days.

Of the untested samples, Chattogram Medical College (CMC) has more than 3000 while Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat has more than 1000 samples.

Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that more than 1000 samples are collected in Chattogram daily.

But three Laboratories can test only over 600 daily. As a result, a large number of testing samples had remained untested.

That is why patients get their reports after five days of submission of their test kits to the lab concerned.

In several cases it was seen that the patients admitted to hospitals for treatment with Corona symptoms left the hospital after complete recovery without any test reports.

Testing capacity of the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat is less than 200 samples.

The second laboratory for testing Corona Virus disease at Chattogram is Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) that can test nearly 60 samples daily.









The third laboratory set up in the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) is now testing over 200 kits daily.

The fourth COVID 19 testing laboratory in Chattogram Biological Science Department of Chattogram University inaugurated on June 1 cannot function due to faults of the machine.

The Civil Surgeon hoped that it could function from the next week.

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 10: Over 4,000 Covid-19 testing samples at three laboratories in Chattogram have remained untested. When contacted, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, acknowledged the fact to the the Daily Observer that more than 4000 testing samples had remained untested in two laboratories in Chattogram.Over 3000 samples have been sent to IEDCR for testing as the local labs failed to do so, he said.Tfhe Civil Surgeon hoped that they would get the reports within three days.Of the untested samples, Chattogram Medical College (CMC) has more than 3000 while Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat has more than 1000 samples.Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that more than 1000 samples are collected in Chattogram daily.But three Laboratories can test only over 600 daily. As a result, a large number of testing samples had remained untested.That is why patients get their reports after five days of submission of their test kits to the lab concerned.In several cases it was seen that the patients admitted to hospitals for treatment with Corona symptoms left the hospital after complete recovery without any test reports.Testing capacity of the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat is less than 200 samples.The second laboratory for testing Corona Virus disease at Chattogram is Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) that can test nearly 60 samples daily.The third laboratory set up in the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) is now testing over 200 kits daily.The fourth COVID 19 testing laboratory in Chattogram Biological Science Department of Chattogram University inaugurated on June 1 cannot function due to faults of the machine.The Civil Surgeon hoped that it could function from the next week.