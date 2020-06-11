233 ICU beds at govt hospitals for C-19 patients, govt tells HC





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed the court that there are a total of 733

intensive care unit (ICU) beds at government hospitals across the country.

The report also said that the directorate of the health services has introduced hotlines to distribute the ICU beds among the Covid-19 affected patients.

The report has been submitted to the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim that fixed June 14 for its order on the issue.

Earlier on Monday, the same bench had expressed disappointment at the treatment of coronavirus patients. The court asked the government to submit a report before it on the number of ICU beds.

On Sunday, Dr Sheikh Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Registrar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, filed a writ petition, seeking a directive to the government to take ICU beds of the private hospitals and clinics to meet demands of ICU beds for treatment of the coronavirus patients.

He also prayed for another directive to the government for creating an online mechanism to distribute ICU beds so that the patients do not face harassment for ICUs beds.



















There are 233 ICU beds at 17 government hospitals for treating Covid 19 patients, said the government in a report submitted to the High Court (HC) on Wednesday.The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed the court that there are a total of 733intensive care unit (ICU) beds at government hospitals across the country.The report also said that the directorate of the health services has introduced hotlines to distribute the ICU beds among the Covid-19 affected patients.The report has been submitted to the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim that fixed June 14 for its order on the issue.Earlier on Monday, the same bench had expressed disappointment at the treatment of coronavirus patients. The court asked the government to submit a report before it on the number of ICU beds.On Sunday, Dr Sheikh Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Registrar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, filed a writ petition, seeking a directive to the government to take ICU beds of the private hospitals and clinics to meet demands of ICU beds for treatment of the coronavirus patients.He also prayed for another directive to the government for creating an online mechanism to distribute ICU beds so that the patients do not face harassment for ICUs beds.