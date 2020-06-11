Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
latest
Home Front Page

233 ICU beds at govt hospitals for C-19 patients, govt tells HC

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

There are 233 ICU beds at 17 government hospitals for treating Covid 19 patients, said the government in a report submitted to the High Court (HC) on Wednesday.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed the court that there are a total of 733
intensive care unit (ICU) beds at government hospitals across the country.
The report also said that the directorate of the health services has introduced hotlines to distribute the ICU beds among the Covid-19 affected patients.
The report has been submitted to the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim that fixed June 14 for its order on the issue.
Earlier on Monday, the same bench had expressed disappointment at the treatment of coronavirus patients. The court asked the government to submit a report before  it on the number of ICU beds.
On Sunday, Dr Sheikh Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Registrar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, filed a writ petition, seeking a directive to the government to take ICU beds of the private hospitals and clinics to meet demands of ICU beds for treatment of the coronavirus patients.
He also prayed for another directive to the government for creating an online mechanism to distribute ICU beds so that the patients do not face harassment for ICUs beds.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 4,000 C-19 samples in Ctg still untested
233 ICU beds at govt hospitals for C-19 patients, govt tells HC
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent Covid-19 second wave: Study
Family plans to fly ailing Nasim to Singapore
All seems sound and fury only
Coronavirus update
Pry school students to give exams from home
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft