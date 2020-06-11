Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
Family plans to fly ailing Nasim to Singapore

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The family of former health minister Mohammed Nasim, who remains in critical condition at a Dhaka hospital after contracting COVID-19, is planning to fly him to Singapore for treatment.
They have forwarded the necessary documents to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital while foreign ministry has contacted
the Bangladesh High Commission in the city-state regarding the matter, said Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua, citing Nasim's son Tanvir Shakil Joy.
However, it is still not clear if Nasim can be flown to Singapore in his current condition.
Kanak Kanti Barua, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, is heading a panel of 13 physicians overseeing Nasim's treatment.
"His condition is critical," Barua told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
Nasim was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli with a fever last week and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Awami League stalwart underwent brain surgery after suffering a stroke on Jun 5. He is currently on life support.
His second test for COVID-19 came out negative but he is yet to show any signs of improvement.
Nasim is the son of M Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders slain inside Dhaka Central Jail in 1975 after the assassination of independence architect Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He became the post and telecommunication minister when the Awami League returned to power in 1996. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her the charge of housing and public works ministry as well the next year.
After handling both ministries until March, 1999, he became the home minister.
Hasina did not keep him in her cabinet after sweeping the 2008 elections, but made him health minister in the next term after the 2014 polls.
Zahid Malik, who had been the state minister for health during Nasim's stint at the helm, is health minister now.
A presidium member of the ruling party, Nasim has been working as the coordinator of the 14-Party Coalition led by the Awami League.    -bdnews24.com


