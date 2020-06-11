Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Front Page

Pry school students to give exams from home

Teachers to send questions to parents over phone

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Banani Mallick

Primary school students will give examinations at their homes under the supervision of their parents as they cannot do that at schools due to coronavirus pandemic.
Primary school teachers will provide questions to parents over phone and students will give the exams under the supervision of their parents, said officials of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Wednesday.
The decision has dispelled the confusion that teachers have to go from door to door to hand over the question papers to their students.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Akram-Al- Hossain said parents would take the exams with the questions provided by teachers over phone. Teachers don't have to go to the houses of students," he said.
Director General Fashiuallah said they had not issued any such order asking teachers to go to the houses of student to give exams. He termed it a rumor.
Education Ministry Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain said the volunteers would later collect the answer scripts from the respective areas and would submit them to teachers.
Earlier, a rumor  spread that teachers would have to go to the houses of students to give exams across the country.




Monojit Kuamr Sarker, the Headmaster of Shailmary Government Primary School under Khulna Distict, said a high official from the Batiaghata Thana Education Office called him up and ordered to prepare questions and send teachers to the houses of students to give exams.  
He said the official asked him to carry out the order within seven days.
Bangladesh Government Primary School Assistant Teachers Association President Shamsuddin Masud said the Directorate of Primary Education had not issued any such order but still a vested quarter was spreading the rumour with ill intention.



