Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19

Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19

Tanzila Rahman, a physician working at the Marie Stopes Clinic in Dhaka's Lalmatia, has died from the novel coronavirus infection.
The gynaecologist and
obstetrician passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on Wednesday morning.
She is the 23rd physician to die from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Foundation for Doctors' Safety Rights and Responsibility or FDSR. Five other doctors died with COVID-19 symptoms.
Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of FDSR, said Tanzila was admitted to the hospital three days ago.
Tanzila's husband is an army officer and they have three children.
She was a fourth batch student of the ZH Sikder Women's Medical College.
The physician was working as the obstetrical quality lead at the clinic.
Its Director Hossain Chowdhury said Tanzila had fallen ill 10 days ago and got admitted to the hospital when she tested positive for coronavirus, Hossain said.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 4,000 C-19 samples in Ctg still untested
233 ICU beds at govt hospitals for C-19 patients, govt tells HC
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent Covid-19 second wave: Study
Family plans to fly ailing Nasim to Singapore
All seems sound and fury only
Coronavirus update
Pry school students to give exams from home
Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor dies of C-19


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft