Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
latest
Home Back Page

182 more Australians with their families leave Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Some 700 Australians so far return home from Bangladesh
A non-scheduled Sri Lankan Airlines flight left here for Australia on Wednesday with 182 Australians and their families on board. The flight also carried two New Zealand citizens who will transit Australia to New Zealand.
 The Australian High Commission in Dhaka arranged the third flight to help the Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families return to Australia.
Since 16 April, some 700 Australians have returned home with the assistance of the High Commission.




At the airport, Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer farewelled departing passengers. A number of High Commission staff assisted to ensure the process went smoothly.
"We've been doing everything we can to help the Australians to return home as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt around the world," the High Commissioner said.
He said they are grateful to Sri Lankan Airlines for helping us arrange this third flight. "We're also grateful for the generous assistance provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, local law enforcement agencies and airport officials."
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Australian Government has helped over 23,000.      -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
182 more Australians with their families leave Dhaka
Digital plasma platform launched
Khaleda’s health condition has not improved much, says Fakhrul
False deposition in murder case: 5 accused asked to surrender
Shortage of passengers forces Biman to cancel flights
No plan to cut oil price despite global fall: Nasrul
Two held with phensidyle sent to jail
Pandemic could spark global food emergency, warns UN chief  


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft