Digital plasma platform launched





Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division in association with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) launched the platform on Tuesday.

Access to Information programme Innovation Lab and Young Bangla and eGeneration are partners to do the jobs.

The platform titled shohojoddha.com will be used to trace donor and receiver and accordingly provide information to both of them.

Donors and receivers have to fill up two different requisition forms on the website. Four technical teams will monitor the applications.

This website will serve as a medium of communication between donors and patients. Plasma will be supplied only after doctors and hospitals take necessary tests.

Addressing the online event, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government had taken the initiative to prevent epidemics in collaboration with e-commerce platforms, telemedicine, health apps and many digital systems.

"During this pandemic, we are doing many things that were in our 5-10 year plan, but we did it within 3 months. We have made this non-discriminatory platform to save lives," he added. DGHS Director Aminul Hasan said plasma therapy would become more widespread in the country after passing an initial trial process and the therapy is already popular for the treatment of Covid-19 around the world.

A2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury said some public health experts say this network is a ray of hope as it will help save lives from the deadly disease.

E-Generation Chairman Shameem Ahsan said the purpose of the network is to find donors easily.

A major challenge with plasma therapy in the country is to the limitations of the blood cell separation machine, he said.

Physicians said antibody testing is another major barrier to plasma collection. The government has not yet given permission for antibody tests, he said.

Plasma therapy is now being provided on special permission at public and private hospitals in Bangladesh, he said.

Among others, A2i Programme Director Abdul Mannan, Pathao co-founder and CEO Hussain Elius, Shohoz founder and Managing Director Maliha Quadir and Gemcon Group Director Kazi Anis Ahmed also spoke at the event.

Donors and patients will also be able to communicate with each other over the hotline number 09606771166 and through the facebook group (facebook/bdshohojoddha.com).





















