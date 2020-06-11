Khaleda’s health condition has not improved much, says Fakhrul





She has been taking treatment from her personal physicians since her release from jail on March 25.

The party insiders and family members claimed that the former Prime Minister needed better treatment abroad to recover.

However, she could not be sent abroad as it involves health risk for coronavirus pandemic.

While talking to this correspondent on Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir said she (Khaleda Zia) is now mentally sound as she is staying at her home.

But, she's not improving much. She needs better treatment abroad for arthritis, diabetes and other physical ailments.

"Once the Covid 19 pandemic situation improves steps of sending her abroad will be taken. But, the decision of sending her abroad will absolutely depend on the government," he added

Khaleda Zia was released from prison on humanitarian ground for six months on March 25 this year. Her release was granted on the condition that she would stay in Bangladesh and would not involve herself in any kind of political activities.

Mirza Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia's physical condition deteriorated due to negligence in treatment in the jail over the last two years. .

After release on March 25 Khaleda Zia moved from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital to her Gulshan home.

Since then, the elderly BNP chief has remained in quarantine on the second floor of her house as a precautionary measure to protect her from corona infection.

Fakrul said she is doing everything routinely as per the instructions of her medical team.

The BNP chief landed in jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

On October 30, 2018, the High Court raised her punishment to 10 years.

In the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018, a court jailed Khaleda and three others for seven years. The HC rejected her bail petition three times and the Supreme Court once.















