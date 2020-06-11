Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
False deposition in murder case: 5 accused asked to surrender

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday canceled it's earlier bail order to five accused in a murder case in Khulna as they have falsified the charge sheet and confessional statements while securing bail in HC.
The HC ordered the five accused to surrender to the relevant trial court immediately. The Court also imposed a prohibition upon accused lawyer Advocate Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal not to practice law in any virtual court.
The court issued a notice asking the lawyer why appropriate action should not be taken against him for forgery in connection with securing their bail.
An HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain passed the order after the attorney general yesterday informed the court about the forgery.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alarm told that the five accused Lutfor Sheikh, Sohag Sheikh, Jewel Sheikh, Selim Sheikh, and Abdullah Mollah secured adinterim bail from the same HC bench on May 17 in the case filed for killing on Tipu Sheikh at Digholia in Khulna.
The family members of Tipu Sheikh have informed the attorney general's office that the accused of the murder case have altered the documents of the charge sheet and confessional statements during the hearing of their bail petition before the HC bench.


