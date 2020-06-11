Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
Shortage of passengers forces Biman to cancel flights

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

The shortage of passengers has forced Biman Bangladesh Airlines to cancel its flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday on three domestic routes. "After resumption of flight operation, only two flights were operated in the last 10 days while all other scheduled flights were cancelled due to non-availability of passengers," said Tahera Khandaker, Deputy General Manager (PR) of Biman.
Tahera said the airline authorities decided to operate two flights in the morning and two in the afternoon on each of the three domestic routes. As per the decision, a total of 12 flights were scheduled to be operated every day, he said.
After more than two months of suspension amid the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic flights operation resumed on Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Syedpur routes on a limited scale maintaining all health rules from June 1.    -UNB


