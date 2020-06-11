No plan to cut oil price despite global fall: Nasrul





He also made it clear that the time will not be extended further after June 30 to pay delayed gas and electricity bills without any surcharge.

Without elaborating the government stands in this regard, the minister said that the government could not afford it.

On March 22, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced that the household consumers will not be charged extra for delayed payment of gas and electricity bills until June this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

He made the statement while briefing reporters through a videoconference about the power and energy sector allocation in the upcoming national budget 2020-21 scheduled to be placed in parliament Today (Thursday).

"No delayed gas, electricity bills payment without surcharge after June 30," Hamid said while briefing the journalists.

Nasrul said it is not possible right now to extend the time for delayed payment of bills without surcharge as his ministry could not afford such a huge unpaid bills.

"It's not affordable anymore to allow delayed payment whatever the situation is", he told reporters.

He also informed that the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will have a proposed budget of Tk 30736.38 crore in the coming fiscal year 2020-21.









However, the State minister did not say anything about the overbilling issues, although the consumers received two to five times higher bills compared to the bills of February and March.

Consumers of different distribution companies have received the bill as the six distribution companies - Bangladesh Power Development Company (PDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB), West-Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), North West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (NASCO) and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) made the bills on an average basis which changes the electricity consumption slabs of the consumers and create inflated bills.



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid categorically said on Wednesday that government has no plan to decrease the price of oil this year although it shows a lower trend in international market following coronavirus outbreak.He also made it clear that the time will not be extended further after June 30 to pay delayed gas and electricity bills without any surcharge.Without elaborating the government stands in this regard, the minister said that the government could not afford it.On March 22, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced that the household consumers will not be charged extra for delayed payment of gas and electricity bills until June this year due to coronavirus outbreak.He made the statement while briefing reporters through a videoconference about the power and energy sector allocation in the upcoming national budget 2020-21 scheduled to be placed in parliament Today (Thursday)."No delayed gas, electricity bills payment without surcharge after June 30," Hamid said while briefing the journalists.Nasrul said it is not possible right now to extend the time for delayed payment of bills without surcharge as his ministry could not afford such a huge unpaid bills."It's not affordable anymore to allow delayed payment whatever the situation is", he told reporters.He also informed that the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will have a proposed budget of Tk 30736.38 crore in the coming fiscal year 2020-21.However, the State minister did not say anything about the overbilling issues, although the consumers received two to five times higher bills compared to the bills of February and March.Consumers of different distribution companies have received the bill as the six distribution companies - Bangladesh Power Development Company (PDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB), West-Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), North West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (NASCO) and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) made the bills on an average basis which changes the electricity consumption slabs of the consumers and create inflated bills.