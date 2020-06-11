Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
latest
Home Back Page

No plan to cut oil price despite global fall: Nasrul

Says no delayed gas, electricity bills payment sans surcharge after June 30

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid categorically said on Wednesday that government has no plan to decrease the price of oil this year although it shows a lower trend in international market following coronavirus outbreak.
He also made it clear that the time will not be extended further after June 30 to pay delayed gas and electricity bills without any surcharge.
Without elaborating the government stands in this regard, the minister said that the government could not afford it.
On March 22, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced that the household consumers will not be charged extra for delayed payment of gas and electricity bills until June this year due to coronavirus outbreak.
He made the statement while briefing reporters through a videoconference about the power and energy sector allocation in the upcoming national budget 2020-21 scheduled to be placed in parliament Today (Thursday).
"No delayed gas, electricity bills payment without surcharge after June 30," Hamid said while briefing the journalists.
Nasrul said it is not possible right now to extend the time for delayed payment of bills without surcharge as his ministry could not afford such a huge unpaid bills.
"It's not affordable anymore to allow delayed payment whatever the situation is", he told reporters.
He also informed that the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will have a proposed budget of Tk 30736.38 crore in the coming fiscal year 2020-21.




However, the State minister did not say anything about the overbilling issues, although the consumers received two to five times higher bills compared to the bills of February and March.
Consumers of different distribution companies have received the bill as the six distribution companies - Bangladesh Power Development Company (PDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB), West-Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), North West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (NASCO) and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) made the bills on an average basis which changes the electricity consumption slabs of the consumers and create inflated bills.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
182 more Australians with their families leave Dhaka
Digital plasma platform launched
Khaleda’s health condition has not improved much, says Fakhrul
False deposition in murder case: 5 accused asked to surrender
Shortage of passengers forces Biman to cancel flights
No plan to cut oil price despite global fall: Nasrul
Two held with phensidyle sent to jail
Pandemic could spark global food emergency, warns UN chief  


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft