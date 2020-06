Two drug dealers, arrested on Tuesday with 150 bottles phensidyle, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday

The drug dealers are Saddam Hossain, 22, and Nasima Akhter, 35,

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek-e- Imam passed the order.

A team of RAB arrested them from a CNG at Ajij Mahallah under Mohammadpur Police Station while they was carrying 150 bottle phensidyle in a mango crate.