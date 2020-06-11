Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Pandemic could spark global food emergency, warns UN chief  

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

UNITED NATIONS, June 10: The world is facing an "impending global food emergency" that could impact hundreds of millions of people as the coronavirus pandemic threatens already strained supply chains, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday.
"Our food systems are failing, and the Covid-19 pandemic is making things worse," the UN chief said in a statement accompanying a report by the world body.
"More than 820 million people are hungry," he said. "Some 144 million children under the age of five are stunted -- more than one in five children worldwide."
He warned that "this year, some 49 million extra people may fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"The number of people who are acutely food or nutrition insecure will rapidly expand," he said.
"Unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults."
Guterres called for better protection for workers in the food sector, for humanitarian aid deliveries to be safeguarded and for support for food producers and distributors to avoid interruptions to the supply chain.
He also wanted more emphasis placed on nutritional programs, including aid to children who lack access to school meals.
The UN chief said it was possible to develop healthy and nutritional food to help eradicate world hunger. In April, the UN raised the alarm about a potential explosion in the number of people at severe risk of hunger because of the coronavirus pandemic.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
182 more Australians with their families leave Dhaka
Digital plasma platform launched
Khaleda’s health condition has not improved much, says Fakhrul
False deposition in murder case: 5 accused asked to surrender
Shortage of passengers forces Biman to cancel flights
No plan to cut oil price despite global fall: Nasrul
Two held with phensidyle sent to jail
Pandemic could spark global food emergency, warns UN chief  


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft