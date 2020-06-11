Video
UAE urged not to fire BD workers

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has urged the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to fire Bangladeshi workers from their jobs in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the request while talking to Ahmed-Al-Sayem, state minister of foreign affairs of UAE, over telephone on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry release said.
The foreign minister also urged the UAE government to take measures so that Bangladeshi workers in the UAE can get at least six-month salary and other facilities in case of losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Noting that expatriate Bangladeshi workers have been contributing to development of the UAE, Momen also requested the UAE minister to take initiatives for ensuring food supply to the expatriate workers there in this crisis moment.
The UAE state minister assured Bangladesh foreign minister that his government would take proper measures in this regard.
The foreign minister sought support of the UAE in forming the "Covid-19 Recovery and Response Fund" to help the migrant workers who have been in dire consequences in different countries due to the pandemic. "We have instructed all our missions concerned to look after the safety of our people. First priority is to make sure they have food and healthcare," the Foreign Minister told the UAE State Minister over telephone.


