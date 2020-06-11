Video
Lifelines for Hazard and Suarez as La Liga title race looks to forgotten stars

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MADRID, JUNE 10: When La Liga stopped they were not expected to play any part in the rest of the title race but when the season resumes on Thursday, Eden Hazard and Luis Suarez could be set to decide it.
Hazard was looking beyond Real Madrid to the Euros after undergoing surgery on his right foot in March while some felt Suarez had played his last game for Barcelona after having a knee operation in January.
Instead, both have been thrown a lifeline, Suarez to preserve his career at Barca and Hazard to kickstart his with Madrid.
After Real Madrid paid 100 million euros ($108.4 million) to sign him from Chelsea last year, fans sprinted outside the Santiago Bernabeu to beat the queues for Hazard's unveiling, and around 50,000 made it inside.
However questions were soon being asked about his weight in pre-season, and he has struggled with injury all season.
Every time he has come back, Hazard has needed time to find form, initially lacking that burst of speed and change of direction that at his best, can leave a defender for dead.




But reports from Valdebebas have been positive, with Thibaut Courtois saying on Sunday he had been surprised by the Belgian's "rhythm" before adding a note of caution. "We can't expect him to be on top form without playing," he said.
Barca coach Quique Setien has been similarly circumspect over Suarez, who is also not renowned for quick returns to sharpness after time away.
- Fitness questions -
"He is better than we expected," Setien said on Sunday. "But the question is how ready he is after so long out and whether he is ready to start."    -AFP



Lifelines for Hazard and Suarez as La Liga title race looks to forgotten stars
