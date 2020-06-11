Brazil pulls out of race to host 2023 World Cup





The CBF said the outbreak, which has hit Brazil especially hard, made it difficult to secure the public and private funding and other commitments needed to mount a competitive bid.









"Because of fiscal and economic austerity measures taken to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (the Brazilian government) indicated it would not be advisable at this time to sign the guarantees requested by FIFA," the CBF said in a statement Monday. Its withdrawal leaves Colombia, Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand in a three-way race to host the tournament. -AFP





