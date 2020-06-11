Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:52 AM
latest
Home Sports

Out of the box solution for cricket balls

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's sports medicine expert, Prof. Arjuna De Silva, who first recommended to ban the use of saliva on cricket balls as a precautionary measure to fight against the COVID-19, has now proposed the use of portable UV (Ultra Violet) boxes for sterilising the cricket balls.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo yesterday, he said, "the solution of sterilization of the cricket ball is a simple one. Portable UV boxes are available".
"These boxes (to be first charged by the electricity) can be kept by the umpire or even on the boundary line and can be used frequently".
"It will not alter the condition of the ball and will have no adverse effects on balls. Since this is an inanimate object, it can easily and successfully work", Prof. Arjuna De Silva, who is a Senior professor in medicine faculty of Medicine University of Kelaniya Sri Lanka, said.
"Unlike human bodies, inanimate objects are safe from UV light. In China, the buses are being sterilized with such devices. These boxes are available in various sizes and can easily accommodate cricket gears", he said and added, "I am considering writing this to the ICC".












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lifelines for Hazard and Suarez as La Liga title race looks to forgotten stars
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
Brazil pulls out of race to host 2023 World Cup
Cricket chiefs allow virus substitutions in Tests
Pakistan's Akram warns saliva ban will make bowlers 'robots'
Out of the box solution for cricket balls
Pakistan axes training camp ahead of England tour over virus fears
Mominul welcomes 'new normal' of ICC


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft