

I want to be as fast as I can: Taskin

Preciously Taskin wants to bowl regularly around 140 to 145 KMPH, for which he also knows that he should be at his best as far as the fitness is concerned.

"I feel I am always dangerous when I can bowl fast," Taskin, who is trying to comeback in the national team, told the BSS.

"At the outset of my career, I could bowl fast and took wickets in abundance. That time everyone, especially Mashrafe bhai told me to bowl as fast as I can. I also enjoy bowling with enormous pace," he added.

But after a groundbreaking start to the career, Taskin's career received a jolt because of recurring injury. He recovered from the injury and was available for Test cricket.

In a one-off Test against India in Hyderabad, Taskin's some spell were termed as fast and furious and also world class as he gave some of the fine Indian batsmen a torrid time with his pace in the crease.

After that series, it was predicted that he could be the go-to bowler of the captain in any format of the cricket but that was not to be.

Another injury led his axe from the team and after then, he is struggling to get back his rhythm.

During the 2019 BPL, he however worked with legendary pacer Waqar Younis and regained the killer form to make him available in the world cup bound squad. However another injury saw him another heartbreaking axed from the team.

"Since then I am waiting when I could comeback in the team. I worked really hard and it looks I am just on my way to get back to my best," Taskin said.

Taskin termed the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as the platform to make him available in the national team again. However the outbreak of Covid-19 not only suspended the cricketing activities of the country for indefinite time but also left Taksin frustrated.

"I played only one match, which was not good performance-wise. But I felt, I am some matches away to get back to my best. The situation, caused by the coronavirus is disappointing for me," he added.

"But I kept practicing at my home and working hard in the gym. Training at home and match practice is totally different. Still I feel I am in good shape. If I can play some matches, I will be able to understand my pace," he concluded. -BSS















While he is working with his line and length, Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed also wants to increase his pace as he believes that he is dangerous for batsmen when he bowls fast.Preciously Taskin wants to bowl regularly around 140 to 145 KMPH, for which he also knows that he should be at his best as far as the fitness is concerned."I feel I am always dangerous when I can bowl fast," Taskin, who is trying to comeback in the national team, told the BSS."At the outset of my career, I could bowl fast and took wickets in abundance. That time everyone, especially Mashrafe bhai told me to bowl as fast as I can. I also enjoy bowling with enormous pace," he added.But after a groundbreaking start to the career, Taskin's career received a jolt because of recurring injury. He recovered from the injury and was available for Test cricket.In a one-off Test against India in Hyderabad, Taskin's some spell were termed as fast and furious and also world class as he gave some of the fine Indian batsmen a torrid time with his pace in the crease.After that series, it was predicted that he could be the go-to bowler of the captain in any format of the cricket but that was not to be.Another injury led his axe from the team and after then, he is struggling to get back his rhythm.During the 2019 BPL, he however worked with legendary pacer Waqar Younis and regained the killer form to make him available in the world cup bound squad. However another injury saw him another heartbreaking axed from the team."Since then I am waiting when I could comeback in the team. I worked really hard and it looks I am just on my way to get back to my best," Taskin said.Taskin termed the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as the platform to make him available in the national team again. However the outbreak of Covid-19 not only suspended the cricketing activities of the country for indefinite time but also left Taksin frustrated."I played only one match, which was not good performance-wise. But I felt, I am some matches away to get back to my best. The situation, caused by the coronavirus is disappointing for me," he added."But I kept practicing at my home and working hard in the gym. Training at home and match practice is totally different. Still I feel I am in good shape. If I can play some matches, I will be able to understand my pace," he concluded. -BSS