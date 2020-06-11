Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup 2020, claims Silva



President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva.

But the resumption of cricket in Asia is still in vague. Sri Lanka expressed their interest to host Bangladesh and India in next couple of months. But their neighboring nations turned down the possibilities since the pestilence caused by the coronavirus is on high both in Bangladesh and in India.

The forthcoming Asia Cup however, was set to be hosted by Pakistan in the UAE in September this year. But due to the Covid19 pandemic situation the PCB have found it facing difficult to host the event. After a bilateral negation with PCB, Sri Lanka attained green signal to host the upcoming Asia Cup, which the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva confirmed to a local Sri Lankan media recently.

"We had a discussion with PCB and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation," Silva told Ceylon Today.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also expressed their interest to host this year Asia Cup to the latest ACC meeting and got the affirmative response from the ACC leaders. The Lankan board president said, "We had an online ACC meeting on June 8 and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament".









The ACC published an official media release after the virtual board meeting, in which the ACC confirmed that the Asian cricket leaders had discussed on the possible venue of the Asia Cup with great emphasis. "In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course," the press release stated.

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are the full members of the ACC, will compete for the Asian Crown of cricket, while one qualifier among other Asian nations will be given chance to take part in the event as the sixth team of the tournament.



