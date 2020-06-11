BFF condole death over ex hockey member Abdul Karim





Mintu, who was an elder brother of Noakhali District Football Association president and famous sports organiser Abdul Wadud Pintu, has been under life support from last fourteen days. He left behind brother-sister and host of well wishers to mourn his death. The deceased was buried at his family graveyard in Noakhali.

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed their deep shock and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family members. -BSS



















