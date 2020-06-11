Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:51 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF condole death over ex hockey member Abdul Karim

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Bangladesh Hockey Federation's longtime serving former executive member Abdul Karim Mintu passed away on Tuesday last evening due to brain hemorrhage in the city's Mohakhali's Universal Hospital at the age of 75, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said.
Mintu, who was an elder brother of Noakhali District Football Association president and famous sports organiser Abdul Wadud Pintu, has been under life support from last fourteen days. He left behind brother-sister and host of well wishers to mourn his death. The deceased was buried at his family graveyard in Noakhali.
BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed their deep shock and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family members.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lifelines for Hazard and Suarez as La Liga title race looks to forgotten stars
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
Brazil pulls out of race to host 2023 World Cup
Cricket chiefs allow virus substitutions in Tests
Pakistan's Akram warns saliva ban will make bowlers 'robots'
Out of the box solution for cricket balls
Pakistan axes training camp ahead of England tour over virus fears
Mominul welcomes 'new normal' of ICC


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft